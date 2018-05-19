Meghan Markle’s Mum Fights Back Tears As Her Daughter Recites Wedding Vows (Photos)

Prince Harry and his beautiful bride, Meghan Markle

Doria Ragland was overjoyed as she wiped away a single tear at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, while watching her daughter, Meghan Markle recite her wedding vows.

According to reports, Ragland could be seen nodding in agreement as the former actress made her promises to new husband Prince Harry.

The pair have certainly had a rollercoaster week, and Doria herself a whirlwind 24 hours after meeting the royals and preparing for the big day.

Prince Harry and Markle have since married with the whole world watching and blessing their union.

