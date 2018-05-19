Local News

Meghan Markle’s Mum Fights Back Tears As Her Daughter Recites Wedding Vows (Photos)

Prince Harry and his beautiful bride, Meghan Markle

Doria Ragland was overjoyed as she wiped away a single tear at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, while watching her daughter, Meghan Markle recite her wedding vows.

According to reports, Ragland could be seen nodding in agreement as the former actress made her promises to new husband Prince Harry.

The pair have certainly had a rollercoaster week, and Doria herself a whirlwind 24 hours after meeting the royals and preparing for the big day.

Prince Harry and Markle have since married with the whole world watching and blessing their union.

See more photos:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Nollywood Actor, Zubby Michael Builds Mansion Worth Millions Of Naira (Photos)

Many Injured As Thugs Disrupt APC Congress In Ondo (Photos)

#BBNaija: BamBam Gushes Over Teddy A

Buhari Campaign Secretary Reportedly Beaten At APC Congress In Kwara (Photo)

Police Recruitment: Force Designate 4 Centres For Its Computer Based Test Of New Recruits

Shameless Prophet Flogged In Ogun Community For Abducting, Impregnating a 10-year-old Girl (Photos)

Residents Throw Surprise Birthday For Hardworking Traffic Warden In Awka, See How He Reacted (Photos)

BREAKING News: Gov. Okorocha Absent As Imo APC Congress Holds In Secret Venue Despite Court Order

BREAKING News: Chime, Nnamani, Others Escape Attack As Violence Mars APC Congress In Enugu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *