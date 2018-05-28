News

Men Who Allow Their Wives On Top During Sex Will Not Make Heaven – Nigerian Pastor

Nigerian pastor, Olugbenga Oladejo has said men who allow their wives to be on top of them while having s.ex will not be allowed into heaven by God.

In the video which has since gone viral, the Complete In Christ Church (CICC) pastor was seen saying:-

“God has made the man the head not the woman, so those men who enjoy their wives coming on top of them in their matrimonial bed, the Lord said they’re not coming to heaven at all.”

See video below:-

—Naijaloaded


