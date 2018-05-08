Mercy Aigbe reacts to Davido sealing a deal worth N100million for Chioma

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has reacted to Davido signing a multi million deal for his girl friend Chioma.

Earlier today, the singer took to Instagram to announce the deal (a cooking show for his heartthrob) just a few days after he secured her an endorsement deal worth millions of naira.

Nollywood Actress who gushed over the romantic gesture wrote ;

Awwww this has got to be sweetest thing I have seen on line today!… A good man empowers and supports His Woman all the way! ❤

