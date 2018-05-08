Entertainment, Gossip

Mercy Aigbe reacts to Davido signing a deal worth around N100million for his lover Chioma

Mercy Aigbe has reacted to Davido signing a multi million deal for his girl friend Chioma.


Earlier today, the singer took to Instagram to announce the deal. He wrote:

 

 

Who’s ready for @thechefchi cooking show???!!! #NewdealAlert powered by Dunes … coming to a screen near you !!! I don turn manager oo 😂

According to various online sources, the deal is worth around N100million.

Mercy Aigbe found the gesture so romantic she wrote;

Awwww this has got to be sweetest thing I have seen on line today!…
A good man empowers and supports His Woman all the way! ❤

The popular actress was rumored to have bought herself a porsche panamera.


Tags

You may also like

“I left Lagos to catch small breeze in London” – DJ Cuppy says, Nigerians react

Onyii Alex Pours Curves Into S3xy Nude Jumpsuit (Photos)

I’m 30, My Boyfriend Is 62 And Older Than My Parents. How Do I Get My Family To Accept Him- Nigerian Lady Seeks Advice

Top 10 Most Expensive Places To Live In Lagos State

Codeine Ban: Five Other Pharmaceutical Drugs Abused By Nigerians

Dreaded Eiye Cult Leader Threatening Civilians With Gun In Bariga Lagos Arrested

Americans Drag Juliet Ibrahim For Leaving This Emoji On Nicki Minaj’s Photo

Codeine Addiction: Nigeria shuts down three pharmaceutical companies

Nina looking beautiful in new photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *