Mercy Aigbe reacts to Davido signing a deal worth around N100million for his lover Chioma

Mercy Aigbe has reacted to Davido signing a multi million deal for his girl friend Chioma.
Earlier today, the singer took to Instagram to announce the deal. He wrote:
Who’s ready for @thechefchi cooking show???!!! #NewdealAlert powered by Dunes … coming to a screen near you !!! I don turn manager oo 😂
According to various online sources, the deal is worth around N100million.
Mercy Aigbe found the gesture so romantic she wrote;
Awwww this has got to be sweetest thing I have seen on line today!…
A good man empowers and supports His Woman all the way! ❤
The popular actress was rumored to have bought herself a porsche panamera.
