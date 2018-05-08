Mercy Aigbe reacts to Davido signing a deal worth around N100million for his lover Chioma

Mercy Aigbe has reacted to Davido signing a multi million deal for his girl friend Chioma.





Earlier today, the singer took to Instagram to announce the deal. He wrote:

Who’s ready for @thechefchi cooking show???!!! #NewdealAlert powered by Dunes … coming to a screen near you !!! I don turn manager oo 😂

According to various online sources, the deal is worth around N100million.

Mercy Aigbe found the gesture so romantic she wrote;

Awwww this has got to be sweetest thing I have seen on line today!…

A good man empowers and supports His Woman all the way! ❤

The popular actress was rumored to have bought herself a porsche panamera.