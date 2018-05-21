Entertainment, Gossip

Mercy Johnson and her kids, husband looking beautiful in matching outfits (Photos)

Nollywood actress Mecry Johnson Okojie has taken to social media to show off her beautiful children.

The happily married actress took her time to be around her children and husband even with her busy schedule.

The 33-year-old mother and wife was seen in a recent photo she shared on social media with her two beautiful daughters absolutely stunning rocking a Didi Ekanem outfit and we must say they nailed it.

Sharing the photo on her instagram page, the excited mum wrote:

@didiekanem Thanks alot for this beauty….Love the dress so much ….Twinning with ma girls for church was fun 😍😍😍 Dresses by @didiekanem

Didi Ekanem the fashion designer who doubles as a Nollywood actress took to her social media page to give Mercy Johnson and her beautiful kids accolades for looking absolutely stunning.

She wrote: I’m going to be petty with my write up AF please bear with me 🙈 Ok so now y’all know I can’t wait to have my own babies yea cos this picture right here is everything. I got mad love for this trio… thank you so much @mercyjohnsonokojie for making me cry this morning. 😭😍😍😍 omg look at my babies in @shop_odot 😍😍😍😍

