Mercy Johnson And Her Kids Look Fabulous in Matching Outfits (Photos)

Mercy Johnson stuns alongside her daughters

Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie and her children have stunned while rocking matching outfits. The flawless look brought out joy from the actress’ face.

Fans didn’t overlook the cuteness of the photos as they praised her.

The 33-year-old mother of three while sharing the photos, wrote: “@didiekanem Thanks alot for this beauty….Love the dress so much ….Twinning with ma girls for church was fun 😍😍😍 Dresses by @didiekanem.”

Reacting, Didi Ekanem the fashion designer who doubles as a Nollywood wrote: “I’m going to be petty with my write up AF please bear with me 🙈 Ok so now y’all know I can’t wait to have my own babies yea cos this picture right here is everything. I got mad love for this trio… thank you so much @mercyjohnsonokojie for making me cry this morning. 😭😍😍😍 omg look at my babies in @shop_odot 😍😍😍.”





