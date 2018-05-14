Mercy Johnson And Husband Storm Sierra Leone For Inauguration Of New President (Photos)

Mercy and her husband

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her husband Prince Odi were special guests at the recently held presidential inauguration in the Republic of Sierra Leone.

The Nollywood star, who was styled in a custom made Jane Michael Ekanem Ankara dress, and her husband were also the guests of President Brig Gen Julius Maada-Bio and his wife, Fatima Maada Bio at their home in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

The president and his wife entertained the star and her husband to dinner on terrace of their home in the hillside of Freetown.

See photos below:

