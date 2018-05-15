Mercy Johnson-Okojie celebrates her husband on his birthday (Photos)

Mercy Johnson-Okojie celebrates her husband’s Prince Odi Okojie birthday, whom she likes to refer to as her boyfriend.

The mother of three penned down a sweet message on her Instagram page, revealing how she’s in tears because no words can compose the right message for him.

Pouring encomiums on him and asking her almost 3 million fans to pray for her husband, Mercy Johnson-Okojie wrote:

Am teary and I do know why🙈.{Today is Odi’s Birthday and I can’t think of the right msg hmmm but I do know that….} You are breath taking reflection of God’s Heart for me.

How he Love me, Even when I don’t love myself.

When I look at you,I know that there is a God ,who loves me so much that he took his time and created you just for me…

You always want me to be the best and be Happy.

I love you beyond my Heart, I love you from my soul and that’s the place where only you, the kids and God dwells…. I Love You Babes and Happy Birthday to @princeodiokojie😍😍😍🤗😍 (First and second line stolen from film,others na my own😉😉😂😂)

Hey Friends…..Please say a prayer for my sexy Boyfriend/Hubby….

