Mercy Johnson opens up on divorce rumours

Reports made the rounds early this year that Nollywood Actress, Mercy Johnson was experiencing issues in her marriage, because she deleted all her husband’s pictures, including hers on her Instagram page.

Although the actress debunked the rumour a few days later by posting a cozy picture of her and her man, she never really addressed the issue till she spoke to Saturday Beats recently.

While chatting with Saturday Beats, she jokingly stated with a wide smile that she would never return the beautiful wedding ring her husband gave her.

“I did not feel bad when I read the news that my marriage was hitting the rocks because it was not true.

“I am very comfortable in my own space and I am not out to please anybody. I am always true to myself and I continue to be a happy person.

“There was absolutely no problem between my husband and me, I only deleted the old pictures on my Instagram page. They were old so I deleted them to post new ones.

“I am not letting my husband go; even when he is angry, I would beg him.

“You see these beautiful rings that he has given to me, I am never returning them,” she said.

The mother of three further revealed that her visit to the labour room was not over as she hopes to have another child.

“I am going to have another baby very soon. I am obsessed with children and while growing up, I had always wanted to have four children, so we have to complete the equation,” she said.

The actress who doubles as the Senior Special Assistant on Entertainment, Arts and Culture in Kogi State was eager to speak about her most recent project which is a movie title, ‘The Lamb.’

The movie which is subtitled in Igala language, tells the story of a legendary Igala princess warrior, who, despite being the pride of her father and loved by her people, had to be sacrificed for peace.

“Not only does ‘The Lamb,’ stand out in terms of its plot and world-class production, it also evokes ancient memories in the most compelling manner.

“It is a thoroughly researched work that also brings to the fore, the ancient cultural relationship between the Igala people and the Edos.

“One of such initiatives is the Kogi State Diaries which seeks to harness the media as a tool for telling the story of the people of the state and showcasing their cultural diversity to a global audience.

“The movie is co-sponsored by the Kogi State Government and directed by Frank Rajah Arase.

“Quite a number of upcoming acts that participated in Governor Yahaya Bello’s talent hunt show also featured in the movie.

“It has not been easy combining my roles as an actress, representative of Kogi State, a mother and a wife but I describe myself as a home girl and everything has always been about a system of priority for me.

“So God comes first, my family and then work; God and my family have to be settled before we can talk about work because when I am not happy at home,

“I cannot function in whatever capacity I ought to function, so I have always followed my priorities.

“As I speak with you, if I get a call from my kids’ school and they inform me that something happened, I would leave everything I am doing and rush there,” she noted.

