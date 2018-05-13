Entertainment

Mercy Johnson replies fan who said she doesn’t give out money to her fans

Mercy Johnson has replied a fan who felt the actress wasn’t being a good celebrity by not giving out money to her fans.

She recently addressed the breakup rumors between herself and her husband was dragged into an exchange by a fan who thinks she is responsible for her and her child’s upkeep.

Mercy Johnson had taken to Instagram to wish mothers a happy mothers day:

“My kids call it yelling when I raise my voice but I call it Motivational Speaking to the selective listener😍😍Because if you don’t listen hmmm ,You shall chop discipline 🤣🤣🤣.HMD to all my mummy Friends….”

My kids call it yelling when I raise my voice but I call it Motivational Speaking to the selective listener😍😍Because if you don't listen hmmm ,You shall chop discipline 🤣🤣🤣.HMD to all my mummy Friends….

A post shared by Mercy Johnson Okojie (@mercyjohnsonokojie) on

However, a fan commented on the post asking why she doesn’t give out money on her page as she (The fan) is suffering with her kid.

“U no de dash person money i de here de suffer with pikin not happy joor”

Replying the comment, Mercy simply wrote; “I work dear, do the same”

 


Tags

You may also like

JSS1 student writes love letter to his beautiful teacher, Chioma

Nigerian lady blocks her boyfriend on social media, to share her cheating photos

Toke Makinwa featured on CNN’s African Voices | Video

#BBNaija: Nigeria economy will crash without fraud money in circulation – K-Brule

“Your beauty is killing me” – Secondary school student tells his teacher

Wizkid celebrates first son, Bolutife Balogun as he turns 7 (Photos)

Nigerian lady blocks her boyfriend of 6 years on her Whatsapp story, to share photos with her side guy

“Yahoo boys bring money into the economy, while politicians steal money out of our economy” — Efe

MC Galaxy calls out Miracle, says he’s refused to appreciate E-Money

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *