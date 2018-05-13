Entertainment, Gossip

Mercy Johnson replies fan who said she doesn’t give out money to her fans

Mercy Johnson has replied a fan who felt the actress wasn’t being a good celebrity by not giving out money to her fans.

She recently addressed the breakup rumors between herself and her husband was dragged into an exchange by a fan who thinks she is responsible for her and her child’s upkeep.

Mercy Johnson had taken to Instagram to wish mothers a happy mothers day:

“My kids call it yelling when I raise my voice but I call it Motivational Speaking to the selective listener😍😍Because if you don’t listen hmmm ,You shall chop discipline 🤣🤣🤣.HMD to all my mummy Friends….”

However, a fan commented on the post asking why she doesn’t give out money on her page as she (The fan) is suffering with her kid.

“U no de dash person money i de here de suffer with pikin not happy joor”

Replying the comment, Mercy simply wrote; “I work dear, do the same”

