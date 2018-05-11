Local News

Messi Set To Beat Salah To Golden Shoe Award

Lionel Messi is expected to clinch the European Golden Shoe at the end of this season, edging out Egyptian, Mo’Salah.
 

Lionel Messi

Barcelona superstar, Lionel Messi, looks set to retain the European Golden Shoe, beating off competition from Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Salah was the firm favourite to outscore all of his rivals across Europe a month ago, but he has just three Premier League goals to his name since the end of March.

Messi has netted eight times in LaLiga within that period.

It means Messi (34) leads Salah (31) by three goals and the Egyptian has one match, at home to Brighton, left in which to close the gap.

Messi still has two games to play, as Barcelona travel to Levante before finishing the season at home to Real Sociedad.

Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich and Ciro Immobile of Lazio are two goals further back on 29.

Edinson Cavani of Paris Saint-Germain, Mauro Icardi of Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane are all on 28.

