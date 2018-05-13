Messi’s Name Forbidden In Our House – Ronaldo’s Sister Reveals

Having been locked in a decade-long battle for global supremacy with a Barcelona rival on the field, the Portuguese forward is eager to avoid talk of him away from the pitch. Ronaldo is happy to let others discuss the respective merits of two men with 10 Ballons d’Or between them, with an age-old debate regarding who is the best seemingly set to rumble on for some time yet.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister has sensationally revealed that it is a taboo to mention the name Messi in the household of the Real Madrid superstar.

“We don’t talk about Messi inside the house,” Katia Ronaldo told L’Equipe.

“Cristiano knows that outside the door, there’s a whirlwind and he knows that, when he crosses the door from the outside to the inside he is protected. This is where he recharges all his batteries.”

The ability to strike the right balance between his professional and personal life has allowed Ronaldo to remain at the peak of his powers during a defining era for modern football.

There is no sign of him slowing down either, even at 33 years of age.

Another 43 goals have been added to his remarkable haul this season, with 15 of those helping Madrid through to another Champions League final.