Local News

Messi’s Name Forbidden In Our House – Ronaldo’s Sister Reveals

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister has sensationally revealed that it is a taboo to mention the name Messi in the  household of the Real Madrid superstar.

Having been locked in a decade-long battle for global supremacy with a Barcelona rival on the field, the Portuguese forward is eager to avoid talk of him away from the pitch. Ronaldo is happy to let others discuss the respective merits of two men with 10 Ballons d’Or between them, with an age-old debate regarding who is the best seemingly set to rumble on for some time yet.

“We don’t talk about Messi inside the house,” Katia Ronaldo told L’Equipe.

“Cristiano knows that outside the door, there’s a whirlwind and he knows that, when he crosses the door from the outside to the inside he is protected. This is where he recharges all his batteries.”

The ability to strike the right balance between his professional and personal life has allowed Ronaldo to remain at the peak of his powers during a defining era for modern football.

There is no sign of him slowing down either, even at 33 years of age.

Another 43 goals have been added to his remarkable haul this season, with 15 of those helping Madrid through to another Champions League final.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Meet Enugu King Of Satan Who Married 57 Wives (Photo)

Female Fans Go Wild As Ex-BBNaija Star, Rico Swavey Releases New Photos Looking Super-Cute

Suicidal Woman Fally Shoots Mother Dead During A Struggle In Their Home (Photo)

Nigerian Rapper, Skales Angrily Walks Out Of His Interview After This Happened (Video)

Linda Ikeji Flaunts Hot Legs In Swimsuit Beside Her Pool

Saraki’s Wife Releases Photos Of Their Beautiful Twin Daughters Who Just Turned 18

Asst. Police Commissioner, Shogunle, Sends Serious Warning to All “Yahoo Boys” Relocating From Lagos

Big Brother Naija Show Promotes S*x, The Ex Housemates Are Not Stars – Paul Obazele Explodes

Ghen Ghen: Pastor Adeboye Reveals What Will Soon Happen To Those Attacking Him On The Internet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *