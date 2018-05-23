Metuh’s Lawyer Returns To Court 24Hours After Withdrawal From Case

Olisa Metuh in court. File photo

It has been reported that barely 24 hours after he announced his withdrawal as a defence lawyer to a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Olisa Metuh, Mr. Emeka Etiaba (SAN), has re-appeared in the case Tuesday morning.

According to Punch Metro, although Metuh, who collapsed during the Monday’s proceedings, is absent from the ongoing court session, Etiaba announced himself as the lawyer to the ex-spokesperson for the PDP.

Etiaba had withdrawn from the case Monday after the judge insisted that the trial must continue after Metuh’s fall in court.

But the judge, Justice Okon Abang, had overruled Etiaba’s application to withdraw from the case, saying it was an attempt to delay the case.

‎Insisting that he had withdrawn from the case, Etiaba refused to answer further questions asked by the judge even after the ruling dismissing his application for withdrawal from the case.

The judge described Etiaba’s attitude as rude and unethical.

The judge, however, adjourned the case till Tuesday after the court’s medical official said Metuh needed to see his doctor.

Metuh, who with his company, Destra Investment Limited, are being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for the N400m he allegedly received fraudulently from the Office of the National Security Adviser in 2014, fell after taking some steps towards the dock on Monday.