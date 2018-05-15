Military collude with Armed band to Kill Nigerians: Now TY Danjuma has been vindicated – Reno Omokri

Retd. Gen. TY Danjuma shook the country in March 2018, when he accused the Armed Forces of colluding with bandits to kill Nigerians, urging people to rise up and defend themselves. The former minister of defense said this at the maiden convocation of the Taraba State University in Jalingo where he was conferred with an honorary Doctor of Science degree.

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Maguu to the shock of many Nigerians wore a Buhari re-election campaign material.

Magu, who has come under fire is naturally expected to be non-partisan as required by public service rules was seen in recent interview wearing a Buhari lapel pin. Reacting to the situation, Reno Omokri, a former aide of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has said TY Danjuma has been vindicated.

On March 24, 2018, Lt Gen TY Danjuma (rtd) said the security services “are not neutral”. The next day, the Buhari admin attacked him in a most disrespectful manner. But with Ibrahim Magu’s action of wearing President Buhari’s re-election lapel pin, hasn’t Danjuma been vindicated? — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 15, 2018

The author further asked that President Buhari replaces Ibrahim Magu as the acting Chairman of the EFCC in order to restore faith in Nigeria’s civil service as punishment and serve as deterrence to other civil servants with a similar streak.

I hereby call on President Buhari to restore faith in Nigeria’s civil service and its security and military forces by immediately replacing Ibrahim Magu as the acting Chairman of the EFCC and imposing punitive measures on him to deter other civil servants with a similar streak. — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 15, 2018

The unfortunate body language understood by appointees in buhari's GOVT is that they re working for buhari and not Nigeria — Agbi Jatau (@AgbiJatau) May 15, 2018