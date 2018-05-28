Military Officer Flees After Allegedly Shooting NYSC Corps Member Dead In Imo State (Photos)

The victim who was killed by military

A facebook user, Francis Odika, has taken to a popular online platform to cry out for justice after a Naval offiecr allegedly shot his friend and NYSC member, Amadi Chukwuemeka Princewill, dead on Saturday May 26th.

The resident of Owerri, Imo state, who narrated what happened, wrote;

***************

“Amadi Chukwuemeka Princewill, a serving corps member and a native of Awaka in Imo state. On Saturday being the 26th of May, he went on a sit out with his friends, one Mr Nick Anyanwu (current community chairman at Ndegbelu community in Awaka Imo state and also a re-election aspirant) came to the sit out spot with a naval officer and started harassing them (princewill amadi and friends) all in d name of political power.

The victim shot dead

Amadi Chukwuemeka Princewill who has been away for the 3weeks orientation camp prior to NYSC proper tried to inquire what the problem was, but the naval officer faced him squarely and started harassing him in particular.

On seeing that his attacker is a uniformed man, Chukwuemeka tried walking out and the naval officer dragged him backed, beat him up mercilessly and shot him on the chest.

This same naval officer took him to the hospital (Holy Rosary Hospital Emekuku) dumped him there and ran away. As it stands now, the navy officer and the man aspiring for the post of chairmanship are at large.

Please let us get #justiceforprincewilll #justiceforchukwuemeka #justiceforsleek.

Let the search for Mr Nick Anyanwu, current chairman and aspiring chairman of Ndegbelu community in Awaka Imo state begin.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria