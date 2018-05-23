‘Millionaire Security Guard’ Who Lives Fake Life At Work, And Spends Lavish With Stolen Funds Arrested (Photos)

A security guard who deceives his employers by living a fake life at work, and live lavish at home in a luxury apartment, has been apprehended by security operatives.

The suspect

A South African security guard identified as Thato Gaopatwe, who lived a ‘fake life’ with stolen money, has been apprehended by security operatives in the country.

It was gathered that the multi-millionaire guard who is said to come from Botswana, was arrested by operatives of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department after they raided his home in the Tsakane area of South Africa.

According to reports, a large amount of cash, R1.5 million, which was allegedly stolen from the heists around Gauteng in the country was recovered by the security officers in the suspect’s home.

See more photos below;