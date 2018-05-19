Millions Of Fake Cash Recovered As Police Burst Fake Currency Syndicate In Gombe (Photo)

N22 million worth of fake Naira notes have been discovered by operatives of Nigerian Police Force during a stop and search operation in Gombe State.

Speaking while parading the fake naira notes syndicates in Gombe on Friday, the Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu disclosed to newsmen that the Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad (FSARS), intercepted syndicates of fake currency dealers during a stop and search operation around Billiri area of Gombe state.

“As I have always said, crime does not pay. These suspects have been dealing in fake currency for so long but the long arm of the law has caught up with them today.

“I want to reiterate the resolve and commitment of the entire officers and men of the Command that we will stop at nothing to eradicate crime and criminalities in the state,” Shina stated.

While reacting to the allegation, one of the suspects, Sani Ibrahim confessed to journalists that he became a dealer of fake naira notes to meet his needs.

“It’s not my wish to produce fake Naira notes. One Alhaji brought me into this line of illegal business, last year when the economy became tough for me.

“We operate in Gombe and Nasarawa states because that’s where we have people who trade our fake currency,” Sani added.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria