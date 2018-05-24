Entertainment, Gossip

Mimi Orjiekwe allegedly pregnant for Warri Billionaire, Mike Ikuku

Nollywood actress and single mother of one Mimi Orjiekwe is reportedly pregnant for Billionaire Mike Ikuku.

According to SDK blog, the actress is in a steaming affair with the billionaire and is currently pregnant.

Reports further have it that Mimi whose marriage crashed shortly before the birth of her child had already moved into the Banana Island mansion of Mike Ikuku who had also been linked romantically with several other top actresses in the industry.

SDK’s source reveals that Mimi is already showing and only posting old pictures.

She was also reportedly spotted in Ikoyi where she went for a medical check with her best friend.

Although the news has not been confirmed or debunked by the actress, a trip to her page however shows she hasn’t been posting her photos lately.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Adorable photos of Paul Okoye spending quality time with his twins, Nadia & Nathan

‘Mr P’ Peter Okoye’s car garage will leave you in awe (Photos)

New Music: L.A.X Ft. Wizkid – Nobody

Music: Solid Star X Mr. Real – Allow Me

Kemi Olunloyo curses Linda Ikeji, claims Linda used her womb for money rituals

Man Reveals What Happened To Him After He Praised Buhari In A Saloon (Photo)

Actress Mercy Johnson Heartbroken After Loosing her Mother this Morning

Floyd Mayweather reveals why he flaunts money on Instagram

Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma stuns in new photo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *