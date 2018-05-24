Mimi Orjiekwe allegedly pregnant for Warri Billionaire, Mike Ikuku

Nollywood actress and single mother of one Mimi Orjiekwe is reportedly pregnant for Billionaire Mike Ikuku.

According to SDK blog, the actress is in a steaming affair with the billionaire and is currently pregnant.

Reports further have it that Mimi whose marriage crashed shortly before the birth of her child had already moved into the Banana Island mansion of Mike Ikuku who had also been linked romantically with several other top actresses in the industry.

SDK’s source reveals that Mimi is already showing and only posting old pictures.

She was also reportedly spotted in Ikoyi where she went for a medical check with her best friend.

Although the news has not been confirmed or debunked by the actress, a trip to her page however shows she hasn’t been posting her photos lately.

