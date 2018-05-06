Unlisted

Minister Of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, Officially Joins APC (Photos)

Kemi Adeosun picking her APC membership card yesterday

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun on Saturday officially joined the All Progressives Congress after picking the party’s membership card in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Recall that the party held its congress in the different parts of the federation yesterday which was marred by violence. The minister took the opportunity to join the party.

See more photos below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Fayose Reacts After APC Congress Ended In Chaos

This Man Went 5 Days with a Chicken Bone Stuck in His Lung (Photo)

Bloodbath As 27 Persons Are Reportedly Killed In Kaduna Village

Headies Awards 2018: Full List Of Categories, Winners

Governor Of Kogi, Yahaya Bello Reportedly Stoned By Angry Mob In Broad Daylight (Video)

APC Earmarks N1.4bn For Congresses, Convention

Ekiti APC Governorship Primary Ends In Chaos As Thugs Invade Venue (Photos)

Senator Suffering From Brain Cancer Organises His Own Funeral

Subjects Attack Emir In Nasarawa Over A Disagreement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *