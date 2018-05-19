Entertainment, Gossip

Miracle & his family blasted for “Using & dumping” Nina (Screenshot)

The advocate was livid at Miracle for paying heed to his family’s advise and allowing them influence him after claiming that he loves Nina when he was in the BBNaija house.

The young man was quick to rain insults and curses on Miracle as he wrote;

“So do you really sleep well, knowing well that you never loved Nina but used the poor girl to play your game? How can you be this wicked about the most disgusting thing about this is how your female fans abuse this lady on your page.”

“Your sister, Juliet’s daughter and every woman who abuse this lady will be used and dumped. You have a sister search your heart if you will be happy when another man treat her like what you did to Nina. God is watching everyone. Madam Juliet Weldon Ma”

