Missing Dapchi Schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu’s Father Makes Appeal To Nigerians On Daughter’s 15th Birthday

While speaking during an interview on RayPower 100.5 FM, on Monday when his daughter marked her 15th birthday, Nathaniel Sharibu, father of Leah, the only Dapchi schoolgirl still in Boko Haram custody, said that the federal government is yet to contact his family regarding Leah’s situation.

The man appealed to Nigerians, the media, in particular, to “put pressure on the government” to ensure the release of his daughter.

Mr Sharibu said the family was “very sad” that Leah was absent on her 15th birthday. “Today is her 15th birthday and the family is very sad about her absence,” he said.

When asked by the presenter if he has received any support from government or his colleagues, he replied: “I am not receiving anything … from the government, [it] is only the church that has been coming to pray for me. They have been encouraging me through their prayers and advising me.”

He also said the government had not met with his family over the incident. “I have not heard anything from state, local and federal government. I’m even confused now,” he added.

When the presenter wished Leah, happy birthday, assuring Sharibu that they were praying for her safe return, he responded, “Amen. I need your assistance, I need you to put pressure on the government to do something about it and ensure the release of my daughter.”

Among the 112 kidnapped girls from Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state, Leah is the only Christian. While the others were later brought home, Leah was held back for reportedly refusing to denounce Christianity.

At the time the other girls were released, President Muhammadu Buhari had assured Sharibu’s family that the girl would not be abandoned.

