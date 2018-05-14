Mo Abudu celebrates as her son graduates from Duke University (photos)

Media mogul Mosunmola Abudu, usually known as Mo Abudu, is a proud mother as her son, Adekoyejo recently graduated from Duke University in the class of 2018, with a BA in Political Science with special honours.
Pictured with Mo at the graduation ceremony in North Carolina are her children and their father, Congratulations to them.
Photos below:
