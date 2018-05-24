MOËT & CHANDON GRAND DAY’ BRINGS BACK THE ART OF THE FÊTE

The French Champagne House will delight the world on June 9 as it toasts

the joy of life’s special moments

Moët & Chandon is thrilled to announce its annual Moët & Chandon Grand Day, a day of sparkling celebrations around the globe where, for 24 hours, friends and guests of the Champagne House will come together to raise their champagne glasses in a worldwide toast to the memorable moments that bring joy to their lives.

This year, Moët & Chandon has renamed the annual rendezvous that debuted in 2016 from “Moët Party Day” to “Moët & Chandon Grand Day,” continuing its festive tradition with an even more glittering lineup of extraordinary events planned in over 80 countries that will bring together over a million people from Hong Kong to Lagos and Geneva to Montreal.

“The translation of the French word ‘fête’ literally means ‘party’,” says Elizabeth Oputa, Manager of Champagne Brands at Moët Hennessy in Nigeria. “And this year, Moët & Chandon is bringing the art of the fête to Nigeria. Moët & Chandon Grand Day will be a unique event in which we share the magic of champagne and celebrate a day dedicated to the joys of life.”

Moët & Chandon Grand Day will flow from hour to hour with uniquely enchanting experiences, starting with a gourmet brunch served at a rooftop lounge to day-time celebrations at decorated rooftop bars with beach front views. Guests will be invited to celebrate their own special milestone with a glass of the alluring signature Moët & Chandon Impérial, or toast to a fabulous year with a glass of refreshing Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial.

Join the conversation by using the hashtags # MoetGrandDay, #MoetNigeria #MoetMoment

ABOUT MOËT & CHANDON

Founded in 1743, Moët & Chandon contributed to introduce champagne to the world by offering a range of unique wines for every occasion. From iconic Moët Impérial to the Grand Vintage Collection, from the extroverted Moët Rosé Impérial to the innovative Moët Ice Impérial, each champagne dazzles and delights with bright fruitiness, an enticing palate and an elegant maturity.

Moët & Chandon celebrates the thrill of living. With a bottle of its champagne opened every second around the globe, Moët & Chandon knows that every second is an experience, and every experience is a #MoetMoment to live now.

Please drink responsibly

For Media inquires contact

[email protected] roberttaylormedia.com

Visit www.moet.com for more infomation about Moet and Chandon