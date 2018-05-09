Mohamed Salah Reportedly Has ‘Real Madrid Agreement’ As Liverpool Demand Whopping Price

Africa’s best player, Mohammed Salah, who was recently crowned the Premier League’s best footballer, has reportedly ‘agreed’ for a move to Spain from Liverpool.

Mo Salah

Liverpool star, Mohamed Salah, who has been in stunning form on his return to the Premier League, has an agreement to join Real Madrid this summer, according to sensational reports in Spain.

The former Chelsea winger has netted a remarkable 43 goals in all competitions, with the Egypt international on course to beat Tottenham’s Harry Kane to the Golden Boot.

The 25-year-old has guided the Reds to the Champions League final, where Jurgen Klopp’s men will face Real Madrid on Saturday, May 26.

However, Spanish news outlet, Don Balon say that will likely be Salah’s last game for Liverpool, before he joins Real Madrd, adding that Salah has an agreement to join Real with club president Florentino Perez.

The Spanish report also claimed that Real and Liverpool are yet to agree on a transfer fee for the Anfield superstar, but Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp is demanding at least £175m (€200m) for the Egypt star this summer.

Don Balon also say that Real chief, Perez is hoping to partner Salah alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar at the Bernabeu.