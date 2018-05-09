“Money makes me wet” – Lady opens up

A young woman has complained about how she freely throws her legs open whenever she meets a wealthy man.

Joro Olumofin, a psychologist and relationship blogger shared the story of a young woman who gets turned on the moment she sees a posh car or any good thing money can buy.

The woman revealed that a man recently slept with her in his car and she is not proud of her actions.

Read her story below:



Good evening, thougt far and wide before mailing this post. I just need an advice please. What is wrong with me ? Have been talking to this guy for 1 month on Facebook. We finally meet face to face. One on one. It was cool. No biggie there, He came to my friend’s shop, bought us food and all.

Now to my issue, anytime i see money i get wet. Not money cash like that, i mean idea of it. A cool car, fancy bedrom, cool house. Is this normal ? Last year because of this, my guy rate was up before. is this normal? So this guy came now to pick me and all. No biggie, he came with a cool car. I was just wet, my whole pant wet there, When i am wet i can’t control what happens after. We had sex in the car.

Uncle Joro, what is wrong with me ? Am i okay ?. My sister say it is a normal thing, is it normal ?

Leave a Comment…

comments



