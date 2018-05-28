Local News

Money, Wines, Phones Of VIP’s Stolen As Footballer, Emenike’s Wife Publicly Calls Out Wedding Planner

Newly-wed former Nigerian beauty queen, Iheoma Nnadi, has publicly called out her wedding planner for being unprofessional and rude as well as the shoddy job done by the wedding planner.

Nigerian striker Emmanuel Emenike and wife hold white wedding in Lekki 

Ex-Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Chinenye Emenike who plays as a striker for Las Palmas on loan from Olympiacos, and his fiance, a former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, Iheoma Nnadi, got married in a white wedding ceremony on Saturday, May 26 in the city of Lagos.

The wedding ceremony which was held in Lekki, and was attended by some of his former Super Eagles teammates, was reportedly marred with stealing, and unpreparedness by the event planner.

Less than 24hours after the wedding, the newly-wedded ex beauty queen, Iheoma Nnadi took to her Insta story to call out her wedding planner for ”bringing her personal attributes to work”.

According to Iheoma, the wedding planner, Nike Balogun popularly knowns as Diamonk Ink Events, was extremely rude, arrogant, unprofessional and incorrigible throughout the planning process.

Read her posts below;

In another post on Instagram, Iheoma who revealed that due to the unprofessionalism being exhibited by the event planner, expensive phones of VIP guests were stolen the wedding, also give details of the shoddy job done by her wedding planner.

Read the poste in full below;

