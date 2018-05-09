Morachi slams man who advised him to quit music

Morachi slams man who slid into his DM to advise him to quit music and continue his Yahoo-Yahoo business.

The man who sent him the message is identified as “andy_muller” on Instagram.

Morachi is known for his semi-nude photos, which he takes joy showing off for the ladies.

The young man wrote saying;

“oga, STOP RANTING GO AND CONTINUE YOUR SCAM, YOU CAN’T MAKE IT THROUGH MUSIC YOUR TIME HAS PASSED.

MAKE WE HEAR WORD ABEG, NO BE YOUR TYPE WE WON HEAR BIKO”

The singer replied;

“you’re a bastard”

Read their chat below;

Recall that sometime last year, Morachi revealed that no man in his right sense will choose a twerker over a private bedroom freak.

In his words, he said;

Y’all females will shake and twerk y’all ass all day on instagram, Then post sad shit about not having a man. No real man will choose a free IG stripper over a private bedroom freak!!

Atleast Not me…..You can’t play victim when a nigga Fuck you & Feed you lies……He handled you how you put yourself out there. You gotta value you as a woman first Then have this niggas wondering what it’s like to be in your presence……….#DontPlayYourSelf & Act like the victim….you simply Got served what you deserve!!!

