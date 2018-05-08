Final Assurance: Davido secures ‘Cooking Show’ deal for Chioma, See How Much It is Worth

Davido is doing all he can to kick-start a career path for his girlfriend, Chioma.. and ever since he dedicated a song to her and bought her a Porche, she’s been topping headlines on major news outlet.

Just a few days after he secured her an endorsement deal worth millions of naira, Davido has just secured another deal, this time, a cooking show for his heartthrob.

“Who’s ready for @thechefchi cooking show???!!! #NewdealAlert powered by Dunes … coming to a screen near you !!! I don turn manager oo”, the singer wrote on his page.

“Today we signed a strategic Partnership and sponsorship contract with Dunes Center Abuja @dunesAbuja for “The Chef Chi Show”

First endorsement and cooking show. Congratulations to Chef Chi (Chioma) @thechefchi”



