More Assurance: Davido’s Chioma Lands First Endorsement Deal

This is truly the month of assurance and Davido and Chioma are serving everyone relationship goals. Chioma has got to be one of the happiest persons in Nigeria at the moment.

First, a lavish birthday party, then a N45m porsche car and now it’s an endorsement deal for her own cook show, amazing right? Well, her bae, Davido took to Twitter to break the good news to his fans and they were over themselves with joy.

He wrote

Today we signed a strategic Partnership and sponsorship contract with @ dunesAbuja for “The Chef Chi Show” First endorsement and cooking show Congratulations to Chef Chi (Chioma) @ thechefchi For Sponsorship [email protected] # thechefchishow Cc:@ubifranklintriplemg

Big congrats to Chef Chi!!!