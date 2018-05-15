Entertainment, Gossip

More photos from actress Wunmi Toriola’s wedding in Lagos

Earlier today, we brought you reports that Nollywood Actress Wunmi Toriola had her traditional wedding.

The event was graced by top Nollywood stars who are colleagues of the Actress in the industry.

Here are more photos from the event:

Present at the occasion include Top actors like Odunlade Adekola, Madam SaJe, Kemi Afolabi, Mide Martins, Aisha Lawal and others. Also present was musician Small Doctor Who was a special guest artiste at the #OlaAyo2018 event.

