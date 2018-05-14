More photos from Zainab Balogun’s traditional engagement

Zainab Balogun had her traditional wedding to Dikko Nwachukwu yesterday, the owner of Jetwest Airways.
Here are more photos from the traditional wedding which had many celebrities in attendance:
Stars inlcuding Banky W and wife Adesua, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and wife Cynthia, OAP Toolz and hubby Tunde Demuren and many others attended the wedding.
See more photos below:
