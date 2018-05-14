Entertainment, Gossip

More photos from Zainab Balogun’s traditional engagement

Zainab Balogun had her traditional wedding to Dikko Nwachukwu yesterday, the owner of Jetwest Airways.

Here are more photos from the traditional wedding which had many celebrities in attendance:

Stars inlcuding Banky W and wife Adesua, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and wife Cynthia, OAP Toolz and hubby Tunde Demuren and many others attended the wedding.

See more photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Two Nigerian Lesbians celebrate their 2nd year anniversary (photos)

Amber Rose sparks dating rumors after being spotted with 17-year-old rapper Lil Pump (Video/Photo)

“My father is full of sh*t “- Nigerian Lady Queeneth says

Lovely photos from Zainab Balogun’s traditional wedding

Former BBNaija housemates Efe & Kbrule make case for fraudsters

Don Jazzy shares rare photo of his mum, wishes her a happy mother’s day

Ifu Ennada & Bambam visit Senator Florence Ita Giwa at her home

Rico Swavey shares new photos, his female fans go wild!

Mo Abudu celebrates as her son graduates from Duke University (photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *