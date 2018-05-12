Entertainment, Viral

More photos of John Dumelo’s bride as they traditionally get married + other facts about her

Popular Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo is saying goodbye to bachelor hood.

The actor is tying the knot to his fiancée, Gifty Mawunya, who has jumped from obscurity to suddenly the most sought after lady in the country.

Everyone wants to know which lady managed to finally ‘tame the beast’ that is John Dumelo and contrary to a lot of reportage she’s not some ordinary lady or one of the ‘common floor members’.

Mawunya is the sister of Selassie Ibrahim, the well known NDC supporting actress who ran Smarttys Management, the company at the centre of the bus branding scandal during the John Dramani Mahama presidency.

She’s also besties with none other than Nadia Buari, so clearly she runs around in those kind of ‘high society’ circles.

Anyway, rumour has it that Nadia was the matchmaker for these two lovebirds.
We’ve gathered some more photos of the soon to be Mrs Dumelo.

See the photos below:

Source: Ghanaweb.


