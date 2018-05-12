More photos of John Dumelo’s bride as they traditionally get married

Moments ago, we brought you first photos from the traditional wedding of John Dumelo to Gifty Mawunya.

Here are more photos from the traditional wedding.

Everyone wants to know which lady managed to finally ‘tame the beast’ that is John Dumelo and contrary to a lot of reportage she’s not some ordinary lady or one of the ‘common floor members’.

Mawunya is the sister of Selassie Ibrahim, the well known NDC supporting actress who ran Smarttys Management, the company at the centre of the bus branding scandal during the John Dramani Mahama presidency.

She’s also besties with none other than Nadia Buari, so clearly she runs around in those kind of ‘high society’ circles.

Rumour has it that Nadia was the matchmaker for these two lovebirds. We’ve gathered some more photos of the soon to be Mrs Dumelo.

See the photos below:

