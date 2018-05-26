Entertainment

More Photos Of Ronaldinho’s 2 Beautiful Fiancees They Are Best Friends And They Both Live Under The Same Roof With Him

 

According to reports in Brazil, Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho, 38, is reportedly engaged to two beautiful women, and he’s set to tie the knot in August with the pair Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza.

The Former World Player of the Year proposed to the ladies in January last year and gave them both engagement rings, according to Brazilian columnist Leo Dias.

The pair who are said to be friends, have been living with the former Barcelona star since December at his £5million Rio de Janeiro mansion, according to reports.

The women receive an “allowance” of around £1,500 from the footballer for upkeeps.

The wedding is expected to hold at a private ceremony inside the Santa Monica condominium, in the upmarket Barra da Tijuca district in Rio.

