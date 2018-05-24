Morgan Freeman Apologises after being accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

Popular American actor Morgan Freeman has apologised after he was accused of sexual misconduct by eight women and several others. According to CNN, a production assistant accused Freeman of harassing her for months during filming of bank robbery comedy Going in Style.

The woman revealed that, Freeman, 79, touched her repeatedly, tried to lift her skirt and asked if she was wearing underwear.

However the Shawshank Redemption actor has apologised to “anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected”.

“Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy,” he said in a statement.

Making women feel uncomfortable was “never my intent”, he said.

Just as the world of entertainment was yet to come to terms with Bill Cosby’s conviction, Freeman becomes the latest well-known Hollywood figure to be accused of sexual misconduct after allegations of sex attacks by producer Harvey Weinstein led to the development of the #MeToo campaign against sexual harassment.