Moses, Iwobi, Ajiboye in Nigeria’s squad for Russia World Cup

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has named captain Mikel John Obi, defender Elderson Echiejile and Leon Balogun, midfielders Ogenyi Onazi and Oghenekaro Etebo and forwards Ahmed Musa and Victor Moses in Nigeria’s 30-man provisional list for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup finals.

The list also includes Spain –based goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, defenders William Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo and Olaoluwa Aina, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi, Joel Obi and John Ogu and forwards Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon and Alex Iwobi.

Chelsea wingback Moses was Nigeria’s top scorer in the qualifying campaign with three goals, while Captain Mikel Obi, Iwobi, Simon and Iheanacho weighed in with two goals each.

All invited players have been told to report at the Le Meridien Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo on Monday, 21 May.

Uyo, as home ground, was the conquering terrain for the Super Eagles during the qualifying series.

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba FC); Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna, Spain); Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa); Dele Ajiboye (Plateau United)

Defenders: Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Tyronne Ebuehi (Ado Den Haag, The Netherlands); Olaoluwa Aina (Hull City, England); Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge KSV, Belgium); Brian Idowu (Amkar Perm, Russia); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); William Ekong (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey); Stephen Eze (Lokomotiv Plovdiv, Bulgaria)

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda, China); Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (UD Las Palmas, Spain); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel); Uche Agbo (Standard Liege, Belgium); Joel Obi (Torino FC, Italy); Mikel Agu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Victor Moses (Chelsea FC, England); Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai, China); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Nwankwo Simeon (Crotone FC, Italy); Junior Lokosa (Kano Pillars).

-NFF