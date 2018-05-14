Most Wanted Kidnapper, ‘Rambo’ Who Operates With Two AK-47s Finally Arrested (Photos)

Operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested a suspected gang leader of kidnappers.

The suspect, Barau Ibrahim aka Rambo, was said to be part of those terrorising Birnin Gwari axis of Kaduna State, Abuja- Kaduna-Kano Expressway and Zamfara State respectively.

The police described Rambo as “notorious gang leader of killers and kidnappers.”

Items recovered from Rambo are two AK47 rifles, two AK47 rifle magazines with 51 live ammunition. A police source said: “On May 13, about 1:30p.m., based on credible intelligence, IRT operatives attached to Operation Absolute Sanity, arrested one of the most wanted kidnappers/ armed robbers/killers within Maraban Yakawada in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, named Barau Ibrahim, alias Rambo.

The suspect became prominent in the crime world for operating with two AK47 rifles and also for his abilities in shooting two AK47 rifles at the same time during operations in Kaduna and Zamfara states.” Another gang member, Shehu Abdullahi (40), aka Gashin Baki, was also arrested.

The IRT operatives recovered two AK47 rifles, with Serial Nos; AD160102 and 1978AD4328, with 51 live ammunition in the operational VW Golf car of Rambo.

“Efforts are ongoing as IRT operatives deployed in Kaduna are on unrelenting follow up against the remaining killers and kidnappers on the run,” said the source.

