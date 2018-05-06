Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Motorcyclist rescued after overdosing on Tramadol In Delta State

A motorcyclist popularly known as Okada rider who wanted to get high by taking tramadol – got more than he expected after it affected him and almost killed him in the line of duty in Delta state.

According to reports, the Okada rider was carrying two ladies when he was hit by the effect of the opioid drugs as he fell down from his bike.

It was gathered that the Okada man who is an Hausa man started fighting people as they wanted to take him to the mosque.

They forced sugar into his mouth before pouring him buckets of water in a bid to wake him up and stabilize him as he almost died in the process.

