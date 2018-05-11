Local News

Move Over Chioma, See Adorable Photos Of Davido’s 2nd Babymama, Amanda During Daughter’s Birthday

 

Amanda

TORI News reported on Thursday that popular singer, Davido celebrated his second daughter, Hailey, who turned one year old on Wednesday, 9th May, 2018, as the singer organized a birthday party for her in Atlanta, US.

The singer had welcomed his second daughter, Hailey Veronica Adeleke, on May 9th, 2017 with his Atlanta-based baby mama, Amanda, who also turned up for her daughter’s birthday in America.

Below are more photos of Amanda looking gorgeous in a purple dress at the party.

