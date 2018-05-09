Mr Eazi Celebrates Mum As She Turns A Year Older

Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibadepo popularly known as Mr. Eazi is celebrating today. What is he celebrating? The birthday of his mom. Excited Eazi took to social media to praise his mom, saying she raised a king!

”I love my Mummy! She a Queen, She an Icon! She raised me proper, she prays for me, she is the greatest Woman Ever! She raised a KING! God bless my Mummy! Happy Birthday! Long live the QUEEN!! ”, he wrote.

– Ladunliadi