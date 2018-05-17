MTN Pays N.5Million To A Customer For Illegally Deducting His Credit After Court Order

Following an order of a court, telecommunication company, MTN has paid money to its costumer for illegally deducting his credit.

MTN Nigeria

Telecommunications giant, MTN, on Monday paid N500,000 to its customer, Mr Oluwole Aluko, in compliance with a Federal High Court judgment.

Aluko, a legal practitioner, had in 2016 sued MTN, alleging unlawful deduction of his call credit.

Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, had in 2017 entered judgment in favour of the claimant when there was no representation for MTN throughout the hearing period until the judgment day.

But Mr Abiola Olagunju and Fatiullah Tiamiyu, later announced their representation for MTN, with an application asking the court to set aside its judgment against their client.

They had argued that the company’s legal department was never aware of the suit against the company before the court.

Aluko, however, presented before the court evidence of court summons served on the defendants with proof of receipt in a criminal contempt suit he instituted against the duo.

He had argued that the duo were trying to pervert the course of justice.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, Aluko informed the court that MTN had paid him N500,000 in compliance with the court’s earlier order.

The judge, consequently, struck out the claimant’s suit of criminal contempt against MTN’s lawyers.

