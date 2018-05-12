Music: DJ Derekz Ft. Flavour & Phyno – By My Side

2Nite Records Official Disc Jockey, DJ Derekz comes heavily for new tune “By My Side”. He features Label Boss, Flavour & Penthauze Music Boss, Phyno off the new track.
The popular disc Jockey released the hit song produced by Del B, in celebration of His birthday.
Listen and Enjoy!
