Music: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft. Mr Eazi & Skales – Halima

Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Jimmy Jatt teams up with Mr. Eazi and man of the year, Skales on this new upbeat love song titled Halima.

Halima is produced by uber talented Ghanaian beat maker, Guilty Beatz.

On this one, both featured acts take the bar high with their top notch performances.

