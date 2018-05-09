Music duo, Danfo Drivers accuse Tekno of sampling their song without their consent

Veteran music duo, Mad Melon and Mountain Black popularly known as ‘Danfo Drivers’ have finally reacted to Tekno’s latest song ‘Jogodo’.

They allege Tekno sampled their 2008 song ‘Kpolongo’ to make the song without their consent.

According to the veterans, Tekno sampled their material without their consent or even reaching out to them and they are quite angry.

In an interview with Wazobia TV in Lagos, they said they have come to Lagos to hunt for Tekno and collect the money/royalties he owes them for sampling their song without permission.

Tekno and his management are yet to react to this as at press time..

See the video below:

