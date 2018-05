Head of Banku Music, Mr Eazi wants to apparently, gain back the full love of Nigerians by recruiting streets hip hop artistes, Slimcase and Mr Real for his new single, titled Overload.

Overload by Mr Eazi featuring Slimcase and Mr Real wil ltake over your playlist.

Enjoy this one.



https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Overloadmreazi.mp3

