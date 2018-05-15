Entertainment, Gossip, Nigerian Music

Music: Mr Phrankee Ft. CDQ & GospelOnDeBeatz – Lamba

Big Dreamz Records Act Mr Phrankee features No Struggle No Success Boss CDQ & GospelOnDeBeatz on new number labelled “Lamba”, The song was produced perfectly by GospelOnDeBeatz.

“Lamba” by Mr Phrankee Ft. CDQ & GospelOnDeBeatz is available for Download Below, Don’t hesitate to hit the share buttons.

Listen and Enjoy!


DOWNLOAD MP3

