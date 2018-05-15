Entertainment, Gossip, Nigerian Music

Music: Skuki – Slow Down

As we await the release of the much anticipated “Finding Happiness” movie produced by Nollywood superstar actress, Efe Irele and Directed by Chris Eneaji, Over The Top Entertainment duo Skuki teamed up with highly rated beat-smith DJ Mo for the official soundtrack of anticipated movie entitled “Slow Down“.

The visuals for “Slow Down” is expected to hit screens soon, as the Over The Top Entertainment team have already shot the visuals on various location in Miami, Florida.

