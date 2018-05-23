Music Star, Kiss Daniel Changes His Stage Name… Checkout His New Name

In what can be likened to a stealth act, Nigerian pop singer, Kiss Daniel has effected a change to his stage name on all his social media accounts.

Nigerian singer and entertainer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kiss Daniel, who is best known for his smash hit single “Woju”, has changed his name on his social media accounts to Kizz Daniel.

The singer posted a photo of himself and wrote; “Kizz Daniel omo mi.”

The singer’s Twitter handle still remains @iamkissdaniel but his Twitter name has also been edited to read ‘Kizz Daniel’.

Speculation is rife that the slight variation in the name is a loophole to escape legal implications from his former label, G-Worldwide Entertainment who on December 2017, said it had obtained a court order restricting him from using his stage name or any of the songs recorded in the last four years.

Kiss Daniel’s exit from the label and the stretched-out contract dispute prompted G-Worldwide Entertainment to release a statement.

The ‘Woju’ singer has not released an official statement to support the name change.