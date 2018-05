Singer, and former Big Brother Naija Reality Show Housemate, Teddy A has released his first single, titled, “Down” since his exit from the BBNaija house.

Down was produced by DaGeniusBeats, and was released under the partnership of his self-owned Alpha Records lablel and his parent label Big A Entertainment.

Check on Down By Teddy A.



https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Teddy-A-DOWN-prod.-DaGeniusBeats.mp3

